Court Steps Down Obi’s Petition Against Tinubu For 10minutes

The Presidential Election Petition Court, had to step down hearing in the petition filed by Mr Peter Obi and the Labour Party, against the election of President Bola Tinubu for 10 minutes.

The petition was stepped down by the court following poor schedule of documents being sought to be tendered to establish the allegations of malpractices during the Presidential election.

At the resumed hearing, the court discovered that the documents were not properly scheduled as ordered by the court.

READ ALSO: CBN Refutes Claims Of Naira Devaluation, Says $1/N465 Remains

Some discrepancies were uncovered while rendering the documents from the 23 Local Government Areas of Benue State.

Counsel to Obi and the Party, Emeka Okpoko sought to use documents not filed to conduct the proceedings but the move was rejected on the ground of illegality.

The court subsequently stepped down hearing of the petition to 10 minutes and asked the legal team to re- file the schedule of documents in line with the provisions of the pre-hearing report.

Present in court, is the LP flagbearer Peter Obi and his Vice, Datti Baba- Ahmed.

The court has reconvened.