Governor Alia Sacks Ortom’s Appointees From Various MDA Positions

The governor of Benue state, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia has sacked all political appointees under the Ortom administration serving in the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies with a directive to hand over to the most senior civil servants in their offices.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Mr Tersoo Kula disclosed this to journalists at a briefing after any emergency meeting.

READ ALSO: CBN Refutes Claims Of Naira Devaluation, Says $1/N465 Remains

Present at the meeting was the first five political appointees of the new administration, as well as top civil servants who are responsible for the payment and management of salaries and pension.

According to Kula, the decision comes after the last three days unscheduled visitations by governor Alia to MDAs, where he uncovered a lot of decay and inefficiency in the management of public utilities.