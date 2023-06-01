I Won’t Condone Security Agencies Working At Cross Purposes, Tinubu Warns

Tinubu, during his inaugural speech at the Eagle Square on Monday, promised to prioritise security, amongst other pressing areas.

By Gloria Ume-Uzeoke
Updated June 1, 2023
Twitter
President Bola Tinubu (centre) with Nigeria’s service chiefs and heads of intelligence agencies at the State House in Abuja on June 1, 2023. Photo Credit: President’s Personal Photographer, Nosa Asemota

 

President Bola Tinubu has met with service chiefs for the first time since assumption into office, demanding security agencies to strengthen coordination and not to work at cross purposes.

At the end of the meeting on Thursday, the President disclosed his own philosophy towards dealing with security issues, which is adoption of contemporary security measures to advance the country’s security fortunes.

 

 

National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno (L) and President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on June 1, 2023. Photo Credit: President’s Personal Photographer, Nosa Asemota

 

Addressing State House correspondents, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, who conveyed the President’s message, disclosed that the President demands frequent consultations in tandem with the demands of the nation and will embark on a lot of reforms.

The President also mandated the security agencies to develop a blue print to deal with the issue of crude oil theft, indicating that the changes to meet the requirements of the changing times.

Those in attendance at the President’s first engagement with heads of the nation’s security and intelligence agencies include the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao; and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

Others are the Director-General of the Department of State Service(DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

 

Vehicles convey security chiefs after meeting with President Bola Tinubu on June 1, 2023

 

 

 

‘I Will Defend Nigeria From Terror’

Tinubu, during his inaugural speech at the Eagle Square on Monday, promised to prioritise security, amongst other pressing areas.

He said, “We shall defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality that threaten the peace and stability of our country and our sub-region.”

 

 

“Security shall be the top priority of our administration because neither prosperity nor justice can prevail amidst insecurity and violence.

“To effectively tackle this menace, we shall reform both our security doctrine and its architecture.

“We shall invest more in our security personnel, and this means more than an increase in number. We shall provide, better training, equipment, pay, and firepower,” he added.

In This Article:

More Stories

No related articles found