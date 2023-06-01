ICPC Arraigns Fire Official Over Job Racketeering

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned a Deputy Superintendent of the Federal Fire Service, Augustine Abah, over allegations bordering on fraud and employment racketeering.

In a Charge No: CR/283/2023, brought before Justice F.A. Aliyu of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court 57, sitting in Apo, Abuja, the ICPC accused the defendant of defrauding an unsuspecting job seeker to the tune of six hundred thousand naira (N600,000).

In a two counts, the Commission through its counsel, Mashkur Salisu, told the Court that the accused person fraudulently induced his victim into parting with the said sum of money in the guise of securing employment for the victim in the Federal Fire Service.

His alleged action is contrary to Section 8(i)(a) and punishable under Section 8(i)(b)(ii) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, and contrary to Section 320(b) and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code.