EFCC Interrogates Fayemi Over Alleged Money Laundering

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Mr Kayode Fayemi, is currently being quizzed by Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Competent sources disclosed that the ex-governor of Ekiti State arrived at the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Commission at about 10 am today, June 1, 2023.

READ ALSO: Reps Ask FG To Remove Subsidies Outrightly

He is being quizzed by a team of investigators on allegations of misappropriation of funds during his tenure to the tune of about N4 billion.

There are reports that the agency’s invitation had been shelved for a few weeks to see that transition modalities go smoothly.

It remains uncertain if the former governor will be released today.

As at the time of filing this report, the EFCC was yet to make a formal statement on the development, however, details of the interrogation are expected within the coming hours.