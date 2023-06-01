Tinubu Meets With Lawan, Gbajabiamila At Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila at the Aso Villa in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

The private meeting occurred just after the President’s meeting with the nation’s service chiefs and heads of intelligence agencies also at the State House.

The Speaker, in a brief chat with pressmen, expressed optimism that the 10th National Assembly will maintain a symbiotic relationship with the executive arm to optimise the function of checks and balances.

The party organ recently zoned the Senate President to the South-South, Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom); Deputy Senate President to the North-West, Senator Barau Jibrin (Kano) and this continues to spark controversy ahead of the inauguration of the 10th NASS in June.

Others are the Speaker of the House of Representatives (North-West) – Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna), and Deputy Speaker South East – Ben Kalu (Abia).