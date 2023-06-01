Troops Rescue 10 Kidnap Victims, Kill ‘Scores Of Bandits’ In Zamfara

Troops of the Joint Taskforce Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji, have rescued 10 kidnap victims in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

During the operation operations, troops also killed scores of bandits in the Anka Local Government Area of the north-western state.

Channels Television reports that the military exercises were carried out on Tuesday, May 30 and Wednesday, May 31 respectively.

A top military source who pleaded anonymity confirmed this to Channels Television on Thursday.

He said that troops conducted operations and cleared Alasanawa, Kayawa, Mai-Zuma, Dutsi, Dogon Gandu, Girari, Maiwa, Asarara, Gabawuri, Tungan Danmada, Baje, Ruwaje, Atarawa, Zungo and Maniya villages of Shinkafi local government.

According to him, several bandits were neutralised during the encounter, eight live cartridges were recovered, four motorcycles were burnt and 10 kidnapped victims were rescued.

Similarly, troops of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Anka carried out simultaneous operations in Anka LGA.

The troops while conducting fighting patrol blocked bandits crossing routes at Tungar Mai Rakuma village, engaged the Bandits in a gun battle and neutralized one bandit.

“One AK-47 rifle, 1 motorcycle and a quantity of special ammunitions were recovered during the encounter and several other bandits escaped with gunshot wounds,” the source stated.

The FOB acting on credible intelligence also conducted fighting patrol to bandits’ points leading to the Dan-company illegal mining site under Anka local government of Zamfara state

“Contact was made and after the encounter, three bandits neutralized, three AK-47 rifles, one PKT Machine Gun, two motorcycles, and quantities of ammunition were recovered.”

In addition, the troops of Forward Operating Base in Anka acted on credible information about a suspected bandit courier who specializes in supplying military kits to bandits.

“Troops responded swiftly and deployed a blocking force towards the suspected direction which also lead to the Dan-Kampani illegal mining site, on sighting the troops the courier quickly abandoned his motorcycle and a big sack bag containing 46 military jungle hats, 26 camouflage T-shirts, two desert boots, 14 different variants of military camouflage uniforms and one desert hand glove,” he stated.