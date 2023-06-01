Tupac Shakur To Be Posthumously Honoured With Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Awarding-winning rapper and film star, Tupac Shakur known as 2pac, will be posthumously honoured with the Hollywood Walk of Fame star on June 7.

Walk of Fame made this know in a statement on Wednesday, adding that Shakur will receive his star in the category of recording.

Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, Ana Martinez, said, “Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary, this iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come.

“Surely, as one of L.A. Tupac’s star will be added to the list of most visited stars,” Martinez noted.

The pronouncement also comes just weeks before the late rapper’s 52nd birthday.

Tupac is internationally recognized for his mix of music, art, & activism and has had a worldwide record sales of 75 million.

The star unveiling ceremony would be hosted by emcee Big Boy and celebrity filmmaker, Allen Hughes who is the director of the acclaimed docuseries “Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur” that is now streaming on F/X and Hulu.

Shakur’s sister Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur will accept the star on behalf of the family.

The award-winning artist was shot and killed back in 1996 by gun violence. Two of his projects, “All Eyez on Me” and his “Greatest Hits” compilation have earned Diamond certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

As one of hip-hop’s most iconic figures, Tupac’s life continues to impact and influence culture today. Much of his life has been harnessed for educational purposes in colleges and classrooms globally.