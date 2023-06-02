APC Governors ‘Solidly Behind’ Tinubu On Removal Of Fuel Subsidy – Uzodinma

The Progressive Governors’ Forum has thrown its weight behind the federal government on the decision to remove petrol subsidy, stating that President Bola Tinubu respected the law by enforcing the removal.

The APC governors’ decision was disclosed by the newly elected Chairman of the forum, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

Speaking to House correspondents after a meeting with the President today, Governor Uzodinma stated that the president simply obeyed existing laws as he urged Nigerians not to politicize the issue.

He, however, expressed displeasure over the sudden hike in petrol prices following the president’s inaugural speech, affirming that the 2023 Appropriation Act did not provide for subsidy payment beyond June this year, but it is a liability taken over by the Tinubu administration.

He also noted that the situation will abate when market forces come into play and Dangote refinery comes on stream by June.