John Bonzena Reelected As Taraba Speaker For 10th Assembly

Members of the Taraba State House of Assembly have reelected John Bonzena to serve as Speaker of the 10th assembly.

This follows the dissolution of the ninth assembly and the inauguration of the 10th assembly at the chamber.

He was solely nominated by the member representing Mbamga Constituency, Abel Peter, and seconded by Angye Josiah, member representing Wukari II.

The members also reelected Hamman-Adama Abdullahi to serve as the deputy speaker for the 10th assembly having served in the same position during the ninth assembly.

Out of the 24 members of the Taraba assembly, only four are returning, while 20 others are newcomers.

Meanwhile, two women have made it into the 10th assembly, for the first time in the history of the state.

Speaking on the ninth assembly activities, Bonzena said the house successfully passed 40 bills into law which have a direct bearing on the lives of residents.

The speaker promised to operate an open-door policy that would accommodate constructive contributions for the success of the 10th assembly.

He however outlined some challenges confronting the house, including poor infrastructure, lack of office accommodation, lack of training for both legislators and staff among others.

Bonzena added that, with the goodwill and support of the members, these challenges will be surmounted.