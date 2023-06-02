Makinde Urges Nigerians To Back Implementation Of Subsidy Removal

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has described the decision of President Bola Tinubu to remove fuel subsidy as a tough one but urged Nigerians to support its implementation.

The Governor stated this while addressing State House Correspondents after a meeting with Tinubu for over three hours in Abuja on Friday.

He noted that the President has indeed started well and has the full backing of the people.

Governor Makinde who arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 4.20 pm, accompanied by a former Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, as well as a former Governor of Delta, James Ibori, debunked speculations that the President met the trio over any ministerial appointments.

When asked if there are plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Wike simply responded by saying ‘Don’t say that’.