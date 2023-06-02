NLC NEC Meets In Abuja Over Increment In Petrol Price

The National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is meeting in Abuja.

The reason for discussion by the NEC is the fuel subsidy removal and subsequent hike in the pump price of petrol.

The NEC comprises all Presidents, General Secretaries, Treasurers of all NLC’s affiliate unions; State Chairpersons and Secretaries of the NLC State Councils, Chairperson of the NLC Youth Committee and members of the National Administrative Council (NAC).

READ ALSO: Kano Governor Asks Marketers To Revert To Old Fuel Pump Prize

The meeting is held behind closed doors as journalists hang around outside the hall.

At the end of the meeting, NEC will brief the media on the outcome of their deliberation.