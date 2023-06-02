Ondo House Of Assembly: I Have Not Resigned As Speaker, Says Hon Oleyelogun

Honourable Bamidele Oloyelogun has said that reports making the rounds suggesting that he has resigned as Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, are all false.

In a statement on Friday, the lawmaker said the purported letter of resignation which is in circulation is the handiwork of the fifth columists who are bent on throwing Ondo State into anarchy, particularly the House of Assembly.

“The purported resignation is no doubt the the figment of the imagination of the peddlers of such heinous act as l did not contemplate or discussed such move with any member of the Assembly or family members.

“Let me tell members of the public that the purported letter of resignation did not emanate from me as it was forged by purveyors of such letter.

“The Clerk of the House, Mr.Benjamin Jaiyeola (ESQ)has informed me that he did not receive any letter of resignation which has given credence to the fact that the faceless writer is not informed of the process through which such weighty exercise can take,” the statement partly read.

Rt Hon. Oleyelogun stressed that he has not informed the Executive Arm of Government of such resignation. He urged his colleagues, staffers of the House of Assembly, members of his constituency to disregard the letter in its entirety.

He also urged security agencies to investigate the false and malicious letter that has emanated from the enemies who are working against the existing peace in the state.