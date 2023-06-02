Osimhen Bags Serie A Best Striker Award For 2022/2023

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has won the Best Striker award for the 2022/23 Serie A season.

The Serie A made the announcement on Friday, saying the striker fended off competition from Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao of AC Milan to scoop the prize.

The Nigerian bagged the award having scored 25 league goals this term, four more than his closest rival Martinez with just one game to go.

A goal scoring machine ⚽️ Advertisement Osimhen is the best striker of the 2022/23 Serie A season 👏 Find him soon in the #SerieA💎 Team of the Season 🔵#TOTS @EASPORTSFIFA @EA_FIFA_Italia @victorosimhen9 pic.twitter.com/CoxG2iebAE — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) June 2, 2023

The Super Eagles forward emerged as the top striker having led Napoli to its first Serie A crown since the 1989–1990 season. That was the club’s third domestic title after previously winning it in 1987.

The 24-year-old player is on the verge of emerging as the first African to finish as the top scorer in Serie A.

He had earlier broken George Weah’s record for the most goals scored by an African in Serie A when he netted his 47th goal.

But Osimhen was not the only Napoli player to have made the headlines on Friday.

Kvaratskhelia is the Player of the Season in Serie A 🙌 A standout debut season which earns him well deserved a spot in the #SerieA💎 Team Of The Season 😍#TOTS @EASPORTSFIFA @EA_FIFA_Italia pic.twitter.com/mBdhsIUw8r — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) June 2, 2023

His strike partner Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was named the Serie A Player of the Season.

The Georgian scored 12 goals and had 10 assists in the league this season. Overall, he got 14 strikes and 10 assists in 42 games in the current campaign.

Another Napoli star Kim Min-Jae emerged as the best defender while Lazio’s Ivan Provedel claimed the best goalkeeper prize.

Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barrela won the best midfielder crown.