Tinubu Meets With APC Governors At State House

President Bola Tinubu has received in audience members of the Progressives Governors Forum at the State House.

The governors were led by the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, who only recently was elected Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum.

Those in attendance include governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Professor Babagana Zulum (Borno), and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe).

Others are Uba Sani (Kaduna), Dikko Radda (Katsina), Father Hyacinth Alia (Benue), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Umar Bago (Niger), Aliyu Ahmed (Sokoto), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi) and Bassey Otu (Cross River)

READ ALSO: Tribunal Adjourns APM Case Challenging Tinubu’s Victory Till June 9

APC governors not seen at the meeting include Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Biodun Oyebanji, and Dr Nasir Idris (Kebbi).

Also present are Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar, and former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu.

There are suggestions that the meeting which marks the first official interaction between President Tinubu and the APC governors since his inauguration earlier this week, may have as part of its agenda, the selection of leaders for the National Assembly, ministerial appointments, as well as the fuel issue currently rocking the nation.

President Tinubu in his inaugural speech, made it clear that he would listen to the people and involve all stakeholders in decisions that affect the nation; there are suggestions that his cabinet will be set within the first 60 days in office, and Nigerians eagerly await to see those who will be chosen to help pilot the country’s affairs.