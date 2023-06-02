Tribunal Adjourns APM Case Challenging Tinubu’s Victory Till June 9

The election petition of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressives Congress (APC), and President Bola Tinubu has been adjourned till Friday, June 9.

The tribunal had adjourned at the last sitting, to enable parties obtain copies of the judgement in a similar matter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) versus the APC and Tinubu, which the respondents in this matter say have been thoroughly dealt with.

The matter was adjourned again Friday on the ground that the counsels have not been able to obtain copies of the supreme court judgement referred to here.

The party was in court for proceedings on its suit challenging the February 25 election of Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The APM, in its petition, contends that the withdrawal of Mr. Ibrahim Masari, who was initially nominated as the Vice-Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, invalidated Tinubu’s candidacy in view of Section 131(c) and 142 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.