Wike, Makinde, Ibori In Aso Villa To Meet With Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, received in audience the former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori; a former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike and the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde at the State House.

The three men came together at about 4.20 pm and were seen walking to the President’s office for the meeting.

Even though members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), both Makinde and Wike worked for the election of Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as president.

The agenda of the meeting is unknown but Wike recently invited Tinubu for a commissioning event while he (Wike) was still the governor of the oil-rich state.