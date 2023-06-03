Buhari’s Assets Didn’t Increase As President, Says Garba Shehu

Former President Muhammadu Buhari’s assets did not increase during his eight-year administration, his former spokesman, Garba Shehu has said.

In a post on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, Shehu disclosed that the former President submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in line with Chapter 6 of the constitution.

“The CCB today issued an acknowledgement receipt,” Shehu said in the post which had the photo of the receipt.

The former presidential spokesman also said Buhari did not add new bank accounts outside the only one he had in Union Bank, Kaduna State.

“He (Buhari) has taken no loans and has no liability,” he said.

“The number of animals in his farm recorded a little decrease due to the number he gave out as gifts in the last four years.”

Buhari, who handed over to President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023 after eight years in office, retired to his Daura country home in Katsina State, North-West Nigeria.

He was previously Nigeria’s military head of state from December 1983 to August 1985.