Gov Kabir Leads Demolition Of Building Allegedly Privatised By Ganduje Govt

The Kano State Government has commenced the demolition of illegal buildings as Governor Abba Kabir led the destruction of a three-story plaza on Race Course Road, early Saturday morning.

The building which belonged to the state government was allegedly sold to private individuals during the Ganduje-led administration.

Channels Television reports that youths residing in the community engaged in looting items from the debris of the building.

Recall that the governor before his inauguration issued a warning against the continuation of construction on alleged illegal properties.