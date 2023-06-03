Gov Kabir Leads Demolition Of Building Allegedly Privatised By Ganduje Govt

Recall that the governor before his inauguration issued a warning against the continuation of construction on alleged illegal properties.

By Sadiq Ilyas
Updated June 3, 2023
Twitter

 

The Kano State Government has commenced the demolition of illegal buildings as Governor Abba Kabir led the destruction of a three-story plaza on Race Course Road, early Saturday morning.

The building which belonged to the state government was allegedly sold to private individuals during the Ganduje-led administration.

Channels Television reports that youths residing in the community engaged in looting items from the debris of the building.

READ ALSO: Matawalle Purchased N2.79bn Vehicles, ‘None Is In Govt House’ – Zamfara Gov Lawal

Recall that the governor before his inauguration issued a warning against the continuation of construction on alleged illegal properties.

More Stories