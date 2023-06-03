Pope Offers Prayers After Indian Train Disaster

The pontiff said he was "deeply saddened" by the "immense loss of life" caused by Friday's three-train collision in Odisha state, India's deadliest rail accident in more than 20 years.

By Nebianet Usaini
Updated June 3, 2023
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Art students work on a painting which pays tribute to the three-train collision victims in Balasore, in Mumbai on June 3, 2023. – At least 288 people were killed and more than 850 injured in a horrific three-train collision in India, officials said on June 3, the country’s deadliest rail accident in more than 20 years. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)

 

 

Pope Francis on Saturday voiced immense sadness at this week’s train disaster in India, which killed at least 288 people and injured over 900, and offered his prayers and condolences.

“Entrusting the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of the Almighty, (Pope Francis) sends heartfelt condolences to those who mourn their loss,” senior Vatican cardinal Pietro Parolin said in a telegram published by the Holy See.

“His Holiness likewise offers prayers for the many injured and for the efforts of the emergency service personnel,” said the telegram, which was addressed to the apostolic nuncio in India, Leopoldo Girelli.

Disaster struck when an express train running north to Kolkata derailed, falling onto the adjacent southbound track.

Minutes later, another express train smashed into the wreckage and some of its coaches collided with a goods train halted nearby.

 

 

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Wounded survivors rescued from a carriage wreckage of a three-train collision near Balasore, sit at the Soro government hospital in India’s eastern state of Odisha, on June 3, 2023.  (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

 

Damaged carriages are seen at the accident site of a three-train collision near Balasore, about 200 km (125 miles) from the state capital Bhubaneswar in the eastern state of Odisha, on June 3, 2023. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)

