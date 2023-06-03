Sanwo-Olu Hosts Arsenal Star Saka At State House Marina

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Saturday hosted Arsenal Star, Bukayo Saka at the State House in the Marina area of the state.

On his verified Twitter handle, the governor wrote, “Exciting day at the State House, Marina today as I had the pleasure of hosting my favorite Arsenal

player, Star Boy Bukayo Saka.”

“I also enjoyed receiving my own signed Saka Jersey.

“As a proud #Gunner, I’m incredibly proud of their inspiring run in the Premier League with such a young team.

“Their determination has motivated many and shown us the power of youth. We’re committed to bringing that same spirit to grassroots football in Lagos.

“Together, let’s create opportunities for our talented young players.

“Thank you for visiting me Bukayo and I look forward to next season.”