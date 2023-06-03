Thugs Attack Yahaya Bello’s Convoy, Injure Aides

Hoodlums suspected to be political thugs on Saturday attacked the convoy of the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello and injured some of his security aides.

The attack occurred around 12 noon on Saturday near the Naval Base, a few kilometres from Lokoja, the state capital.

The hoodlums blocked the road and shot sporadically at the convoy of the governor, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo stated.

Fanwo, who accused one of the opposition figures in the state of masterminding the attack, however, said the governor was not hurt.

“The Governor left the scene unscathed and there is no cause for panic as the Governor is in high spirit,” the commissioner stated even as he called on security agents to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“The Governor has warned that no APC member should involve in any reprisal attack as insecurity from any quarter will be met with stiff penalties,” the statement added.

The attack occurred as the political climate in Kogi is becoming charged ahead of the November 11 governorship poll in the North Central state.

Bello’s two-term tenure of eight years ends in November. Earlier in April, Bello’s ally and former Auditor General of Local Government in Kogi State, Usman Ododo emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

Ododo is in the race alongside Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Muritala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), amongst others.