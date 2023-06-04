10th Assembly: Tinubu To Meet Opposition Lawmakers-Elect

Barring any last-minute change, President Bola Tinubu is to meet with opposition National Assembly lawmakers-elect on Monday.

Channels Television reports that the planned meeting, which is coming about a week before the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, has been scheduled for the State House.

This was contained in an invitation letter dated June 2 and signed by the Permanent Secretary in the State House, Tijjani Umar, a copy of which was obtained by Channels Television on Sunday.

While the President would meet the Senators-elect at 3:00 pm, his meeting with the House of Representatives-elect is slated for 5:00 pm.

Umar asked the soon-to-be lawmakers to submit their names for security clearance.

“I write to inform you that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will hold a meeting with members of the opposition Senators-elect and opposition House of Representatives members-elect in the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday, 5th June 2023 at 15:00 hours and 1700 hours respectively,” the notice read.

“In this regard, you are kindly requested to inform all concerned members to attend and forward their list early enough for security clearance. Please, accept the assurances of the President’s highest consideration.”

However, the details of the meeting are not clear. It may be connected to the process that will produce presiding officers of the incoming National Assembly.

Earlier, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) nominated the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, as Senate President and the senator representing Kano North, Barau Jibrin, as his deputy.

In the House, the party selected a lawmaker from Kaduna, Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker, and Benjamin Kalu, a lawmaker from Imo as deputy.