‘Akeredolu Very Much Alive,’ Ondo Govt Debunks Death Rumours

Ondo State Government has debunked the rumours of death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The government in a statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation Mrs. Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, urged residents of the state and the general public to disregard the rumour about the governor.

There have been concerns about the true state of the governor’s health. Currently, the governor is not in the state and he did not officially transfer power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

READ ALSO: Bandits Kill 10 In Fresh Zamfara Attack

Despite the concerns, the commissioner said Akeredolu has been attending to state matters and discharging his duties as well.

She however admitted that the governor has been indisposed.

“We have been inundated with calls and messages concerning the state of health of the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON,” the terse statement read in part.

“We had chosen to ignore this wicked fabrication until it appeared that certain persons seek to draw political mileage from the disinformation.

“Though the Governor has been indisposed for he has been attending to state matters and delegating functions to functionaries of the Government, when necessary.

“We enjoin the members of the public to ignore the rumour. Aketi is very much alive,” the commissioner stated.

Resign, PDP Tells Akeredolu

Reacting to the health status of the governor, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has asked the governor to resign if he could no longer perform his functions.

The party’s spokesman, Kennedy Peretei warned that the state should not be grounded beyond its present state and cautioned politicians against playing politics with Akeredolu’s health.

According to him, it was criminal and a great disservice to keep mum over the Governor’s health status and his whereabouts.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ondo State Chapter, demands that, those hiding the governor should tell the people where he is to save the state from speculation,” Peretei said.

“If for whatever reason, Akeredolu can no longer discharge his official responsibilities, the most reasonable thing to do is to hand over to the Deputy Governor as required by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).”