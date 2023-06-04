Alderweireld’s 94th-Minute Equaliser Wins Belgian Title For Antwerp

Alderweireld, 34, drilled the ball into the top corner from outside the area in injury time as Antwerp secured their first league title in 66 years.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated June 4, 2023
Antwerp’s Belgian midfielder Toby Alderweireld (2nd-L) celebrates scoring his team’s second and equaliser goal during the Belgian “Pro League” First Division football play-off match between KRC Genk and Royal Antwerp FC at Cegeka Arena in Genk, on June 4, 2023. (Photo by Tom Goyvaerts / BELGA / AFP)

 

Ex-Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld’s 94th-minute goal grabbed the Belgian top-flight title for Royal Antwerp as they drew 2-2 at championship rivals Genk on Sunday.

Antwerp’s supporters celebrate after winning the championship of Belgian “Pro League” First Division as they wait for the return of Belgian soccer team Royale Antwerp FC for the champions party at the Bosuil stadium in Antwerp, on June 4, 2023, following their football play-off match against KRC Genk. (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA / AFP)

The draw moved Antwerp a point above Genk in second and third-placed Union Saint-Gilloise, who lost 3-1 at home to Club Brugge on a thrilling final day.

“I’ve experienced a lot of emotions in my career but this one goes above them all,” Alderweireld, who won 127 caps for Belgium, said.

Mark van Bommel’s side will have to play in qualifying for next season’s Champions League after Belgium’s UEFA co-efficiency ranking slipped.

