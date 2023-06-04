Former Lagos Federal Lawmaker Emerges Imo LP Deputy Gov Candidate

Ahead of the November poll in Imo State, The Labour Party Governorship candidate Athan Achonu has named Tony Nwulu as his running mate.

Nwulu is a former lawmaker representing the Oshodi-Isolo 2 Federal Constituency and a former United Progressive Party (UPP) candidate in the 2019 Imo State governorship election.

Nwulu was unveiled to party supporters at the Labour Party secretariat along MCC Road in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Sunday.

The deputy governorship candidate represented Oshodi-Isolo 2 Federal constituency in Lagos State under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from 2015 to 2019 before he went back to his home state to contest for the governorship seat under the UPP.

In his address at the event, Nwulu assured that when elected into office, the priority of the administration will be to address insecurity in the state by setting up committees that will look into the remote cause of insecurity.

According to him, the committee would be saddled with the responsibility of finding lasting solutions to the issue.

Asides from insecurity, unemployment, and education would also be looked into as a matter of urgency, he said.

His unveiling is coming following Achonu’s April emergence as the party’s governorship candidate in a keenly contested primary.

Achonu polled 134 votes to beat his closest rival Major General Jack Ogunewe who scored 121.

Senator Achonu was elected into the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2015 to represent Imo North on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

However, in December 2015, the Appeal Court sitting in Owerri, Imo State capital upturned his election at the instance of the candidate of the Accord Party that his party’s logo was not included in the ballot papers used for the 2015 National Assembly election.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Benjamin Uwajumogu was then declared the winner of the polls.