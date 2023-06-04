Kano Govt Demolishes More Structures To Reclaim Public Land

In a continued effort to reclaim encroached public land, Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has led the demolition of additional structures near Daula Hotel and ongoing constructions at Hajj Camp.

This comes after the recent destruction of a plaza at the race course in the state capital.

The governor, known for his campaign promises of reclaiming public land, emphasized the importance of adhering to urban planning regulations and ensuring public safety and beautification.

He expressed concern over the unlawful erection of structures in various public areas, including schools, mosques, playgrounds, graveyards, markets, and hospitals.

“These places are meant for public utilization; it is therefore disheartening to witness the incessant destruction and conversion of public places that are used to render social services by unpatriotic citizens. We shall bring an end to land grabbing and indiscriminate erection of illegal structures in the state,” Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf firmly stated.

In line with the governor’s directive, the demolition commenced early Sunday morning at the Race Course playground, where all illegal structures were razed to reclaim the encroached land.

This action sends a strong message to those who have encroached upon public spaces, highlighting the government’s determination to enforce the law and restore these areas for the benefit of the public.

The Chief Press Secretary, Sunus Bature Dawakin Tofa, urged the residents of Kano to exercise patience, assuring them of the present administration’s commitment to a prosperous future for the state.

“Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is resolute in his commitment to transforming Kano State. The demolition exercise is a necessary step towards reclaiming public assets and restoring the beauty of our great state. We urge the residents of Kano to bear with us as we work towards a prosperous future,” said Sunus Bature Dawakin Tofa.