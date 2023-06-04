Ondo Assembly Elects Oladiji As New Speaker

The 10th Ondo State House of Assembly has elected Hon. Olamide Oladiji, the Lawmaker representing Ondo East Constituency, as its Speaker of the assembly.

Also, Hon. Abayomi Akinruntan, representing Ilaje Constituency 1, was elected as deputy speaker.

The Clerk of the House, Benjamin Jaiyeola read the proclamation of the State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for the first session of the 10th assembly to begin in line with the constitution.

The inauguration followed the expiration of the 9th Assembly led by the immediate past Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun.

Both the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker took oaths of office which was conducted by the Clerk of the House. Thereafter, other members equally took their oaths of allegiance which was conducted by the new speaker in accordance with the constitution.

The Lawmaker representing Ifedore constituency, Temitope Akomolafe moved a motion for the nomination of Oladiji as speaker which was seconded by the lawmaker representing Ondo West 2, Abiola Oladapo, while a lawmaker representing Idanre constituency, Oluwatosin Ogunlowo nominated Akinruntan for the position of the deputy speaker.

Earlier, the 26 members-elect laid their original certificates of return before the house for authentication.

Addressing the 10th assembly, the new speaker, Oladiji, appreciated his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him.

“To my colleagues, this victory is for all of us, by electing me as the Speaker, you have demonstrated to the world that our legislators are living up to our dreams and aspiration. I pledge to you my colleagues that there will be a smooth relationship between the legislative and the executive arms of government in order for us to achieve success,” he stated.

“If we are to achieve success in this state, there must be a cordial relationship between the legislature and the executives and we are going to support the governor so that he can achieve his plans and objectives for the state.”

The 26 newly inaugurated lawmakers are: Oluwole Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi Owo I, Oladiji Olamide Ondo East, Ololade Gbegudu Okitipupa II, Abayomi Akinruntan Ilaje I, Morenike Witherspoon Owo II, Olawunmi Fayemi Ilaje II, Tosin Ogunlowo Ajirotutu, Idanre, Chris Ayebusiwa, Okitipupa I , Olatunji Ifabiyi, Odigbo I, Stephen Abitogun, Akure South II, Temitope Akokolafe, Ifedore, Moyinolorun Ogunwumiju, Ondo West I, Christopher Ogunlana, Irele.

Other newly inaugurated lawmakers are; Oladapo John Biola, Ondo West II, Messiah Allen, Ese-Odo, Oluwarotimi Fasonu, Odigbo II, Oshatti Olatunji Emmanuel, Ose; Murtala Suleiman, Akoko South East; Fatai Tiamiyu Atere, Akoko North West 1; Victor Japhet, Akoko North East, Kolawole Ologede, Akure North Oguntodu Olajide, Akure South I, Oluwatoyin Daodu, Akoko Southwest I, Tope Agbulu, Akoko Southwest II, and Felix Afe, Akoko Northwest II.