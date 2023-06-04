Ajaka Counters Yahaya Bello’s Claim, Says Kogi Govt Attacked Him

Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State, Alhaji Muritala Ajaka has blamed Governor Yahaya Bello for a recent attack on his convoy.

In a shocking twist of narratives on Saturday, the SDP candidate through his spokesman, Faruk Adejoh-Audu, said the Kogi government lied in its report regarding the incident which took place close to Lokoja, the state capital.

Alhaji Ajaka noted that his motorcade was attacked by gunmen personally led by the Governor of Kogi State, at the vicinity of the ram market at about 3pm.

Two power bikes and a Toyota Hilux are said to have overtaken Ajaka’s motor-entourage, forcing it to a stop.

Speaking further on the development, the SDP candidate through his spokesman disclosed that the assault was heralded by a Mercrdes Benz Limousine with Governor Bello’s official crest accompanied by an open pick- loaded with masked and hooded men bearing AK 47 Assault Rifles.

The men are said to have jumped down from their vehicles and in one quick sweep, they began shooting at Ajaka’s car and all other cars in the motorcade.

According to the SDP candidate’s communique, the gunmen shot for over five minutes at his bullet proof car unprovoked.

“All this while Bello’s car was parked a few meters in front and was used to barricade the road while the gun men had a field day.

“When they ceased, Ajaka’s car, a Lexus SUV though a bullet proof was totally damaged and demobilised.

“Among the gunmen is one Friday Makama a notorious thug and a former member of the House of Assembly who recently appointed Director General for Fireams Recovery by Mr Bello. Also identified among the hoodlums accompanying the governor is one Bashir Gegu the commissioner for Solid Minerals who has has a gross reputation for thuggery.

“Mr Ajaka who was on his way to keep an appointment with the Mai Geri, The first class traditional ruler of Lokoja and The Attah Igala in Idah decided to abort the journey and return to Abuja after conferring with the Commander of the Lokoja Naval Base.

“This again is another low scored by Mr Yahaya Bello in the exercise of crude power and brute force.

“Bello is on record to have unleashed guns and gunmen on several citizens in the course of his Eight years draconian rule. Several persons have been killed by his hoodlums during electioneering while others are missing .

“Ajaka until recently was a member of the APC who was forced out of the governorship nomination by Mr Yahaya Bello who used minions and proxies to obtain an injunction from a Lokoja High Court restraining him from participating in the primaries.

“The brute action today is obviously in a continuation of Bello’s desperation to stop Yakubu from continuing in the election,” the SDP candidate’s statement partly read.

Alhaji Ajaka appealed to President Bola Tinubu to demonstrate that his administration will not permit the brigandage of the last eight years which has led to the deaths of thousands of Nigeria.

He argued that while the election is still five months away, if Mr Bello does not get a strong signal that violence would not be allowed in the new administration, then several citizens will be killed by his thugs and gunmen before the polls.