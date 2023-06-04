U20WC: Flying Eagles Crash Out To South Korea 

Nigeria have bowed out of the 2023 U-20 World Cup after slumping to a 1-0 defeat against South Korea on Sunday.

The Flying Eagles enjoyed the earlier exchanges but failed to make them count in the quarter-final clash.

While the game ended barren after normal time, it only took South Korea five minutes into the extra time to head home the lone goal of the match.

Coach Ladan Bosso’s men dominated the game, especially in the first half and the latter part of the match. They had five corners in the first half, a credence to their dominance.

One of Nigeria’s earlier efforts in the game was via AC Milan’s star Victor Eletu. However, Kim Joonhong parried his shot away for a corner kick.

As the game wore on, the Flying Eagles continued to press for a goal but the South Koreans dealt with their threats. The first half ended with no team able to break the deadlock.

When the second-half hostilities began, Coach Bosso made some switches, throwing in fresh legs as the 2005 runners-up battled to get a goal.

Both sides grew into the game with South Korea opening up more unlike in the first half. However, none could find the net.

But when the game went into extra time, Choi Seok-Hyun needed just five minutes to head in the winner from a corner kick as he flicked the ball past Kingsley Aniagboso.

Nigeria were inches close to a leveller in the second half of extra time but Umeh Emmanuel’s effort at the edge of the box flew over the crossbar.

He had another opportunity to make amends. Again, his shot could only find the side net in the 120th minute.

South Korea held on in added time to seal their second win in three meetings over Nigeria at this level.

The Asians will now play Italy in the semi-finals of the competition taking place in Argentina.