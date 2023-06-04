U20WC Game Preview: Nigeria Face Stern Test Against Unbeaten South Korea

Nigeria are up against South Korea in a quarter-final game at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The Fly Eagles face a stern test against the Asians who are the only unbeaten team left in the competition.

Nigeria set up the tie with the Red Devils after silencing Argentina in a Round of 16 tie on Wednesday while South Korea survived a late Ecuador scare to seal passage to the last eight.

TEAM FORM

🚨M A T C H D A Y! ⚽️ South Korea U20🇰🇷 🆚 Nigeria U20🇳🇬 Advertisement 🗓 Sunday, June 4, 2023 ⏱ 6. 30 pm 🇳🇬 🏟 Estadio Unico Madre de Cuidades 🇦🇷 🧿 FIFA U20 World Cup#SoarFlyingEagles#FIFAU20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/mneNZaO4e4 Advertisement — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) June 4, 2023



South Korea are the only undefeated team in the competition. In four matches, they have won two and drawn the same number of games.

In the group stage, they defeated France 2-1 in their first tie and drew 2-2 against Honduras before a barren draw with The Gambia in the match.

They thereafter saw off Ecuador in the round of 16.

Nigeria, on the other hand, have won three of their four matches. In Group D, the Flying Eagles picked up six points after a 2-1 victory over the Dominican Republic and a 2-0 triumph against Italy. However, in their last match, they slumped to Brazil and managed to make the next stage of the competition as one of the best losers.

The 2005 runners-up thereafter stunned the hosts in the last 16 to take a step closer to their first world cup crown.

HEAD TO HEAD

Having met each other twice before, Nigeria and South Korea will face themselves for the third time at the U-20 World Cup level when they file out on Sunday.

They first met in 2005 with the Asians winning the game 2-1 before the Flying Eagles snatched a 1-0 victory against them in the 2013 edition.

TIME FOR NIGERIA VS SOUTH KOREA U-20 WORLD CUP

Nigeria vs South Korea fixture at the FIFA U-20 World Cup is 6:30 pm on Sunday, June 4th, 2023.

WHERE TO WATCH NIGERIA VS SOUTH KOREA U-20 WORLD CUP MATCH

The game will be live on the FIFA website.