10th NASS: Court Bars Anti-Graft Agencies, DSS From Detaining Yari

Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) from detaining Senator Abdulaziz Yari pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

In a ruling on an ex-parte motion moved by Michael Aondoaaa, Justice Okorowo also ordered the anti-graft agencies to show cause in the next adjourned date on why the prayers sought on the motion ex-parte should not be granted.

The Justice consequently adjourned the matter until June 8 for the respondents to show cause.

The former governor prayed the court for an order, restraining the respondents, and their officials, from arresting or threatening to arrest and detain him in order to prevent him from participating in the Proclamation of the 10th Senate by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on June 13.

[READ ALSO] Alleged N190m Fraud: Court Discharges, Acquits Oronsaye

Yari, who gave 15 grounds on why the application should be granted, averred that he was desirous of contesting the position of the President of the Senate of the 10th National Assembly in accordance with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and pursuant to the Senate Standing Orders p2022 as (amended).

He said his aspiration to contest the position of President of the Senate had received overwhelming support from the general public and amongst distinguished senators-elect irrespective of party affiliations.

He said the support which the applicant has continued to garner across party lines has drawn consternation from some members of his political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) who have allegedly resorted to using the respondents and their agents to harass, threaten to arrest and detain the applicant on trumped-up charges for the period leading to the First Sitting of the Senate when nominations and election of presiding officers shall be constituted.

Yari says if the order was not given, his rights would have been breached by the respondents.