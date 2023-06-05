‘I’m Incredibly Humbled’: Osimhen Hails Napoli’s Serie A Success

Victor Osimhen is excited by Napoli’s Serie A title success this term, saying the feat humbles him.

The Nigerian scored 26 league goals this season helping his side win their first title in 33 years. Osimhen’s exploits also earned him the top scorer prize in the Serie A, the first African to do so.

Hours after Napoli’s last game of the season which they won 2-0, the Nigerian took to his social media platform to hail the fans and team for a successful campaign.

“Not only that, I emerged as the best striker of the Serie A 2022-2023 season, which makes me the first African player ever to win the golden boot in the league history and the first player to combine this achievement with the Scudetto since 2009. This gives me so much joy and I am incredibly humbled to have achieved these.

“To my fans worldwide, I see you all! The support, the motivation, and the love, I am super grateful. You all have always honoured me and I am proud to be a Nigerian. Thank You For The Unforgettable Journey. God Is The Greatest 🇳🇬💙🇮🇹.”

This is one of the happiest moments of my Life, We are the SCUDETTO CHAMPIONS!! This achievement fills me with pride and joy, and we couldn’t have done it without the unwavering support of our coaches, and the incredible Napoli fans. This victory belongs to all of us! The… pic.twitter.com/2q6csiciAV — Victor Osimhen (@victorosimhen9) June 5, 2023

While describing winning the title, he said it is one of the most precious moments in his life.

“The journey to this huge victory hasn’t always been smooth sailing, but it’s the ups and downs that have shaped us into the champions we are today! We turned every moment of adversity, setbacks, and tough defeats into more motivation, hunger, and determination to keep fighting hard. The fans lifted us up, kept encouraging us, and reminded us of the greatness we were capable of achieving.”