PHOTOS: Mbah Monitors Compliance Of Sit-At-Home Ban, Lauds Residents

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State was on the ground to monitor compliance with the ban on sit-at-home in the state.

The governor recently cancelled the sit-at-home order in the State observed on Mondays to press home for the release of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

Days after the order, Governor Mbah visited the Enugu State Secretariat and other places in the metropolis to observe compliance with the move.

“Today, I went round Enugu metropolis to urge our people to come out and go about their various businesses,” he tweeted.

“Ndi Enugu will not continue to sit at home on Monday, the first working day of the week. We should not encourage the crippling of our economy but must work to ensure it is revived.”

“I was pleased to see civil servants on ground at Enugu State Secretariat when I visited earlier today,” the governor wrote in another tweet.

“Enugu State is our own and all hands must be on deck to oust the detrimental sit-at-home.

“I shall continue to provide adequate security to ensure that our lovely home is peaceful, secure, and livable. Tomorrow is here!”

He had earlier threatened to sanction markets, schools, and other businesses/organisations who defy his ban on the sit-at-home order in the state.