Drama As Thugs Storm Ogun Gov Election Tribunal Premises

There was some drama outside the premises of the Ogun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Isabo on Monday as thugs stormed the venue, despite the heavy presence of security agents.

The tribunal, which held its inaugural session amid tight security, commenced hearing of the petition filed by the PDP governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, against Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Though the road leading to the venue within the magistrates’ court premises at Isabo was condoned off by a combined team of security operatives, a large number of thugs arrived to support their political parties as the tribunal began sitting.

Some of the thugs were seen holding canes as a minor clash broke out between supporters of two major political parties – APC and the PDP.

It took the intervention of fully armed security operatives, comprising the police, Department of State Services (DSS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), who dispersed the thugs before peace could be restored.

The security operatives also prevented political supporters from entering into the premises of the court.

Political thugs roamed about with canes in their hands, while the security agents watched without arresting or stopping them from causing chaos.

A former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Segun Sowunmi, arrived at the court’s gate to the presence of the fierce-looking thugs.

Eyewitnesses told Channels Television that the PDP aspirant was introducing himself to the security agents manning the gate when the thugs descended on him with sticks.

He, however, was said to have escaped by a whisker.

Reacting to the development, Sowunmi called for the relocation of the tribunal sitting to Abuja owing to what he described as the observed security lapses.