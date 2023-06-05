You Can’t Have Disharmony Nor Hoard Information, Tinubu Tells Security Agencies

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has tasked security and intelligence agencies in the country on the importance of information and intelligence sharing, to obliterate counter productivity of resources in the fight against terrorism.

Highlighting the importance of backing their efforts with knowledge, Tinubu underscored that in order to achieve economic revival, prosperity and development, security should be of utmost priority.

The president who conducted a tour around the National Counter-terrorism Centre, led by the National security adviser, Babagana Monguno, assured that Nigeria is on the path to succeed and there should be no hoarding of information or intelligence, as advancing security is a priority for his administration.

Tinubu’s latest statement concerning security comes a few days after he met with the Service Chiefs at the State House in Abuja.

The routine meeting was the first since President Tinubu’s assumption of office on May 29, 2023.

Those in attendance at the President’s first engagement with heads of the nation’s security and intelligence agencies included the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao; and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

At the end of the meeting, the President disclosed his own philosophy towards dealing with security issues, which is the adoption of contemporary security measures to advance the country’s security fortunes.

Addressing State House correspondents, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, who conveyed the President’s message, disclosed that the President demands frequent consultations in tandem with the demands of the nation and will embark on a lot of reforms.

The president also mandated the security agencies to develop a blueprint to deal with the issue of crude oil theft, indicating that the changes meet the requirements of the changing times.