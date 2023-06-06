Alleged N6.9bn Fraud: Court Grants Fayose Permission To Travel Abroad For Medicals

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The court granted permission following no objection from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Fayose is standing trial on 11 counts bordering on money laundering and stealing to the tune of N6.9bn before the court.

At the proceedings on Tuesday, the 12th prosecution witness, a former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro completed his testimony in the case.

Obanikoro, who began giving evidence on January 31, answered questions under cross examination by the defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo

While answering questions, he reiterated the role played by one of his aides, Justin Erukaa (now deceased).

In an earlier testimony before the court, Obanikoro had said that he sent Erukaa on errands, including to collect over $1million and that Erukaa came to meet him in Ekiti.

The court had admitted in evidence the statement made by the late Erukaa before his death.

The monies in issue in the case were said to have originated from the Office of the former National Security Adviser (ONSA), Sambo Dasuki for the purpose of prosecuting the 2014 Ekiti State Governorship Elections.

Obanikoro had also reiterated his earlier testimony that he was not privy to any discussion between Fmr. Gov Ayo Fayose and the former NSA.

Justice Chukwuejekwu Aneke has adjourned further proceedings in the trial till July 18 and 19.