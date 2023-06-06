Crisis Erupts In Nasarawa Assembly As Two Lawmakers Claim Speakership

Two speakers have emerged to lead the 7th House of Assembly in Nasarawa State.

Ibrahim Balarabe and Daniel Ogazi both from the western zone of the state are the two speakers.

Tuesday, June 6 was scheduled for the inauguration of the 7th assembly and election of speaker and deputy speaker but the clerk announced a postponement citing security concerns.

Security personnel barricaded the House of Assembly forcing the Ogazi faction and their supporters to remain within the premises till 6pm.

Ibrahim Balarabe and Jacob Kudu were elected as speaker and deputy respectively by 11 members at one of the state ministries and sworn in by the acting clerk of the Assembly, Ibrahim Musa, to lead the 7th assembly.

But Ogazi and Adamu Oyanki were elected as speaker and deputy respectively by 13 members at the assembly complex.

Balarabe and Ogazi are both members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Abdullahi Sule thereafter received Ibrahim Balarabe, Jacob Kudu, and other members of his faction at the Nasarawa State Government House in Lafia.