‘Ondo Still In Pain,’ Says Akeredolu Amid Plan To Immortalise Owo Attack Victims

A year after gunmen invaded St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State says the state is still in pain over the tragic incident.

Terrorists stormed the church on Sunday, June 5, 2022, killing at least 41 people during service.

The incident drew widespread condemnation from many Nigerians, including the then President Muhammadu Buhari, his deputy, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, as well as some state governors.

READ ALSO: Gambari Hands Over To Gbajabiamila As Chief Of Staff

Akeredolu, in a statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said the state will always remember the tragedy that befell Owo Kingdom on that fateful day.

He described the terror attack as a devastating tragedy that struck the government and people of the state, pledging his administration’s efforts to immortalising the victims.

“It’s been one year since the massacre that occurred at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo. Forty-one persons were killed, while several others were injured. Workers of iniquity invaded our land and terminated the lives of our people. It was a black Sunday,” the statement read.

“One year after, we are still nursing our pain. The scars of the heavy blow dealt to us will always remind us of our losses and the pain we endured. The horrific attack was a dagger drawn into our hearts. It was the most dastardly act that could happen in any society.

“Our people were mindlessly killed by cowards and mass murderers. It was a tale of pain, sorrow, and fear. We are still grappling with the shock from the attack.

“We are constructing a fitting Memorial Park in honour of the deceased. The Memorial Park, situated opposite the Palace of Olowo of Owo, is part of our commitment to immortalise the victims of the attack.”