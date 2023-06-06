Reps To Hold Valedictory Session Wednesday

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly slated for next Tuesday, June 13, the House of Representatives will hold a valedictory session on Wednesday (tomorrow).

This was disclosed on Tuesday in a statement by the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr Yahaya Danzaria.

During the session, Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila is expected to deliver his valedictory speech while principal officers of the House will present goodwill messages, the statement said.

Gbajabiamila, who was elected for a sixth consecutive term in the February/March general elections, recently accepted an appointment from President Bola Tinubu as his Chief of Staff.

Channels Television reports that the inauguration of the 10th assembly will also feature contributions and goodwill messages by members, former presiding officers of the House, and former Clerks to the National Assembly.

He said during the session, members of the 9th House would be presented with their certificates of membership by the Speaker of the House.

See the full statement below: