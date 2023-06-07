Avoid Political Settlements In Appointing Ministers, Others, Ndume Urges Tinubu

The Senator representing Borno South in the Senate, Ali Ndume, has advised President Bola Tinubu to avoid ‘political loyalty’ in his cabinet appointment.

This comes after the Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila was appointed as Chief of Staff, while the former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia as Deputy Chief of Staff and former Governor of Benue State, George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Similarly, the Senate on Tuesday approved President Tinubu’s appointment of 20 Special Advisers.

“The President has to take critical consideration the appointment of the positions revolving around the security and economy sector,” Ndume said on Channels Television Politics Today on Wednesday.

The senator stated that since the President is noted for his reward of loyalty, there is a likelihood for him to be ‘tempted’ to appoint those who have stood by him into his administration,

“He is somebody who I know never ever leaves his loyal supporter or follower, so he would be tempted to carry them along. Let it not be kind of trying to settle some people…‘political settlement’.

“The president is not a new person in the political area, he knows what he needs to do. From the appointment he has made so far, he is on track and I believe he knows who is supposed to lead a sensitive sector,” Ndume said.

However, he noted that the president knows the right fit for important positions within his government as he is well-informed about the system, adding that this would bring the confidence and professionalism that the county deserves.

“The constitution says the purpose of government is the security and welfare of the citizens and I am sure the president is quite focused on that, what I will advise is that he should not overplay loyalty.

“He should as a matter of urgency too have in place his national security adviser and also the national economic adviser. He should put in place a strong economic team,” he stated.