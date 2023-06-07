Fintiri Appoints Tukur SSG, Isa Ardo As Head Of Service

Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri has appointed Awwal Tukur as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Tukur was a former member of the House of Representatives and served as the Director General of the Adamawa Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections.

He replaced Bashir Ahmad who served in the capacity in the last four years.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, disclosed that Shehu Isa Ardo takes over as Head of the Civil Service.

Fintiri also appointed Edgar Amos as Chief of Staff. He was the state Head of Civil Service.

The statement added that the appointments take immediate effect.