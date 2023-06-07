New SGF Akume Promises Not To Disappoint Nigerians

The newly sworn-in Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF), George Akume has promised not to disappoint Nigerians in the discharge of his duties.

He made the promise while addressing State House correspondents after his swearing in by President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday.

“To have been selected to serve in this exalted position out of over 200 million Nigerians, it is a challenge to serve in line with the oath I have taken today,” Akume said.

“I assure Nigerians I will do my best, I will not disappoint the President, I will not disappoint this country and I will not disappoint my party.

“I believe Nigerians will find fulfilment in my responsibilities as I discharge them in their own interest. It is an honour to serve the country and I am strongly persuaded that guided by Almighty God, I will do my best and Nigerians will really have to reap the dividends of democracy.”

The former Benue State governor said that as someone who has been in the scene for a long time just like Tinubu, he will follow the President’s footstep.

He said, “I am someone who has been in the scene for quite some time and I know the man we are serving, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President and we just have to follow his footsteps.”

“He has never been in the gallery, you know the galleries according to Roosevelt are are full of critics. He has always been in the arena, where the doers are. He is a doer, so we have to tag along. We must never afford to fail,” he said.

Akume was sworn in a brief ceremony which had dignitaries including some serving and former governors.

The Vice President Kashim Shettima; President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan; and the spouse of the new SGF, Regina Akume, were also among prominent personalities present at the event.