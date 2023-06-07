Suspended Strike: NLC Says Court Ruling ‘Flawed’, Against Workers’ Interests 

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has criticised the judgement of the National Industrial Court, restraining organised labour from embarking on any form of strike over fuel subsidy.
The NLC and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) had planned to commence industrial action on Wednesday (today) following President Bola Tinubu’s declaration on May 29 that “fuel subsidy is gone“.
The President’s remarks made during his inaugural speech resulted in a near-instant hike in Premium Motor Spirit (or petrol) prices from N184/litre to as much as N500.
The strike was however suspended on the backdrop of the judgement with plans to reconvene on June 19.
READ ALSO: Tinubu Swears Akume In As SGF
The congress, in a communiqué on Tuesday, expressed “disgust” over the ruling, following an emergency meeting by its National Executive Council (NEC) on Tuesday.
It registered “in strongest terms its disgust and disapproval with the ruling of the National Industrial Court (NIC) for its continuous weaponization of the instrument of Exparte injunction in favour of Government against the interests of Nigerian workers in defiance of the position of the Supreme Court on the use of this instrument.”
Also among its resolutions were to “support and accept the decision of the leadership of congress to suspend the proposed strike action in compliance with the flawed rulings of the NIC”.
It argued that putting off the strike would allow negotiations to flow freely and enable final agreement during or after the June 19 negotiation with the Federal Government.
See the full statement below:
COMMUNIQUE AT THE END OF AN EMERGENCY NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL (NEC) MEETING OF THE NIGERIA LABOUR CONGRESS (NLC) HELD ON TUESDAY, THE 6TH DAY OF JUNE 2023
An emergency National Executive Council (NEC) of the Congress which was called to discuss the outcome of the Dialogue between the NLC and the Federal Government on the Petroleum Products Price hike after extensive deliberation observed that:
1. Whereas the previous NEC-in-Session had ordered a nation-wide withdrawal of Service and mass protest over the Petroleum Price hike by the federal government;
2. Whereas the federal government was in breach of the 2023 Appropriation Act, the NLC will not encourage lawlessness on its part;
3. Taking into account that the federal government has procured a Court injunction restraining Congress from proceeding with the proposed nation- wide strike as the NEC-in-session had ordered to begin, Wednesday, the 7th of June, 2023;
4. Recognizing the willingness of government for continuous engagement through dialogue and to offer reasonable palliatives in due course to cushion the effect of its policies and some levels of understanding reached
5. Considering the mood of the Socio-polity last elections and the need to pursue national stability and;
Consequently, the NEC-in-session resolved as follows;
1. to commend and applaud the diligence of the Congress’ leadership in carrying out the assignment given to it by NEC.
2. to demonstrate to the federal government the need to comply with the Laws of the land especially as it concerns obedience to the rulings of the Courts and their brazen disregard to the 2023 Appropriation Act
3. to therefore support and accept the decision of the leadership of Congress to suspend the proposed strike action in compliance with the flawed rulings of the NIC and also allow negotiations to flow freely and enable final agreement during or after the 19th June, 2023 negotiation round with the federal government
4. to however register in strongest terms its disgust and disapproval with the ruling of the National Industrial Court (NIC) for its continuous weaponization of the instrument of Exparte injunction in favour of Government against the interests of Nigerian workers in defiance of the position of the Supreme Court on the use of this instrument.
5. All Affiliates and State Councils of Congress are hereby directed to suspend further action and mobilization until the outcome of the final negotiations.
6. To commend all Affiliates and State Councils on their robust mobilization towards a successful nation-wide strike action and to also remain vigilant in case there is a need to continue.
Comrade Joe Ajaero President
Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, mni General Secretary