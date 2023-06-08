I Have No Doubt Akume’s Service Will Benefit Nigeria, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu is optimistic that Senator George Akume will serve the nation tremendously in his new capacity as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The president stated this on Wednesday just after he administered the Oath of Office and Allegiance to to mark Akume’s official assumption of office as SGF.

“As a distinguished public servant who has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and a deep understanding of the workings of government, I have no doubt that Senator Akume’s service in the new position will be to the benefit of our nation,” Tinubu stated.

On his part, the newly SGF, George Akume promised not to disappoint Nigerians in the discharge of his duties.

While addressing State House correspondents after his swearing in by President, Senator Akume said “To have been selected to serve in this exalted position out of over 200 million Nigerians, it is a challenge to serve in line with the oath I have taken today”.

“I assure Nigerians I will do my best, I will not disappoint the President, I will not disappoint this country and I will not disappoint my party.

“I believe Nigerians will find fulfilment in my responsibilities as I discharge them in their own interest. It is an honour to serve the country and I am strongly persuaded that guided by Almighty God, I will do my best and Nigerians will really have to reap the dividends of democracy.”

The former Benue State governor said that as someone who has been in the scene for a long time just like Tinubu, he will follow the President’s footstep.