I Look Forward To Cordial, Constructive Relationship With All 36 Governors – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said he is open and willing to work with all state governors for the good of the nation and the benefit of all Nigerians.

The president stated this on Thursday after playing host to Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, and the governor of Plateau State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, at the State House in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

While expressing his delight at having the governors visit him, the president said, “I look forward to a cordial and constructive relationship with all 36 Governors as we work to build a safe, secure and prosperous Nigeria for the benefit of all Nigerians”.

After the meeting Governor Eno who is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that with elections over, it was time to defocus on politics and dwell on the business of governance.

“Politics is over, and governance has started,” the governor said. “So, Akwa Ibom is an integral part of Nigeria, and we have to work with the federal government to ensure that Akwa Ibomite will see the benefits of democracy and we cannot do that if we work standing apart.”

The Akwa Ibom leader believes that there are a lot of projects in the offing for the people of Akwa Ibom State and working at variance with the President cannot bring them to fruition.

“There are lots of things we expect from the federal government and it’s only with that cooperation that we can work together and achieve the common good, whatever I know I can do, to bring the dividends of democracy to my people, I will do it,” he said.

He stated that he discussed with President Tinubu some of the areas where his state required federal intervention including the Calabar-Itu Road, Ibom Deep Seaport, export license, and a free trade zone for Calabar Airport.

According to him, the state, which owns Ibom Air, had plans to import spare parts for airplanes, as he spoke of the initiatives embarked upon by his administration to lessen the impact of petrol subsidy removal on the people.