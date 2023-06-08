Nasarawa Assembly: I’ve Met With Factional Speakers To Resolve Crisis, Says Sule

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, says he has met with the factional speakers of the state’s assembly in a bid to resolve the leadership crisis rocking among the lawmakers.

There was drama at the assembly complex on Tuesday with the emergence of two members – Ibrahim Balarabe and Daniel Ogazi – both from the western zone of the state as speakers.

As a result, the Governor has come under criticism with some accusing him of siding with the Balarabe faction.

However, appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Governor Sule explained he has called for a truce between both camps. He said the two contestants for the Speakership position are friends.

“We tried everything possible to see how we could resolve the matter between them. I have met with them many times prior to the day of the inauguration,” he said on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, everybody stood his ground. As the responsibility on my part, I had to send the clerk to go ahead and inaugurate the House and then bring a Speaker.

“But as early as 4:30 am, they woke me up with calls that there is a problem at the Assembly. They said the first group had gone in around 1 am to enter the Assembly for a programme that was slated for 8 am.”

The governor stated that after the other camp was denied, he persuaded the former Speaker of the House – Ogazi – to withdraw from the speakership race.

“The two best friends in the house have been there for a very long time. One being a former Speaker and the other being a gentleman who is also challenging the former Speaker started contesting.”