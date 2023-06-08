Tinubu Assents To Bill On Uniformity In Retirement Age Of Judicial Officers

President Bola Tinubu in exercising the powers vested in him under the 1999 Constitution as amended, on Thursday at the State House assented to a fresh amendment of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The president Tinubu signed into law the “Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fifth Alteration) (No.37), 2023” presented by the outgoing 9th National Assembly.

With the signing of the Constitutional amendment Bill, retirement age and pension rights of judicial officers have been effectively brought into uniformity and other related matters.

According to president’s spokesman, Abiodun Oladunjoye, while signing the amendment Bill into law, Tinubu pledged his administration’s dedication to strengthening the judiciary, ensuring the rule of law, and empowering judicial officers to execute their responsibilities effectively.