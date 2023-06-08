Uproar As DSS Attempts To Arrest Anambra Lawmaker-Elect

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) caused a stir at the Anambra State House of Assembly Complex, Awka, as they attempt to arrest a lawmaker-elect on Thursday.

The DSS operatives were said to have invaded the Assembly Complex and tried to whisk away the lawmaker-elect for Nnewi North State Constituency, Onyekachukwu Ike.

He was initially arrested by the operatives and bundled into the trunk of a car driven and made to leave the Complex before they were stopped.

According to an eyewitness, the security men at the gate of the Assembly, upon noticing the unusual incident, shut the Complex gate and refused to allow the operatives to drive out with the lawmaker-elect.

The incident occurred after a Valedictory Thanksgiving Service for the outgoing Seventh Assembly.

It took the intervention of the Deputy Governor, Onyekachukwu Ibezim, who represented Governor Chukwuma Soludo at the session, and the outgoing Speaker, Uche Okafor, to secure the release of Ike from the DSS operatives.

According to the Acting Clerk of the Assembly, Esther Aneto, the operatives did not inform the leadership of the House or even police personnel working in the complex before taking action on the lawmaker-elect.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said the matter had been resolved while admitting that he did not know the actual circumstances surrounding the attempted arrest.