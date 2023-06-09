Alia Orders Probe Of MDAs, Following IGR, IDP Crisis In Benue

The Benue state governor, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia has ordered a probe into the finances of the Benue state university, teaching service board and the State Universal Basic Education Board for allegedly generating and spending revenue without recourse to the state’s Internally Generated Revenue law.

Governor Alia gave the directive on one of his unscheduled visit to the headquarters of the Benue state Board of Internal Revenue Service in Makurdi, where he discovered that most of the MDAs under the Ministry of Education, do not comply with the law to pay in their IGR into the consolidated revenue account for budgetary procedures.

The governor also visited the State Emergency Management Agency’s office where it was discovered that SEMA’s warehouse was completely empty.

Complaints from Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), prompted the governor to make the stop and there he realize why the IDPs have been complaining of being abandoned by the state, left without food.

Governor Alia having witnessed first hand that the SEMA storehouse was completely empty, call for an audit of the system.